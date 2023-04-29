Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 424,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 38,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,875. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.34.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

