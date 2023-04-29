Susquehanna Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $118.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $118.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.