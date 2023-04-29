Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 13,315 Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHA. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 4.6 %

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 8,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,977. Innate Pharma S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

See Also

