Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in 111 were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 111 by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 111 during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111 Price Performance

YI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 29,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,842. 111, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

