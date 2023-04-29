Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $33,000 in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 62,773 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,067. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

