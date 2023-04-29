Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $49,000 Investment in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.86% of Exicure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Exicure by 90.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Exicure during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exicure by 329.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Exicure by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure Price Performance

Exicure stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 22,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,099. Exicure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Exicure Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

