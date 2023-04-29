Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 241.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar Stock Performance

Shares of CohBar stock remained flat at $1.75 during trading hours on Friday. 2,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271. CohBar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.