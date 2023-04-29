Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 49,177 Shares of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Alpine 4 were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALPP. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Alpine 4 Stock Performance

ALPP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 348,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,071. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.