Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of DURECT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period.

DURECT Stock Performance

DRRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,761. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. DURECT had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 98.04%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

DURECT Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

