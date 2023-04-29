Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Sio Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 1,669.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of SIOX remained flat at $0.41 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

