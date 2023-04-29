Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 33.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Suzano in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 146.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Up 4.6 %

Suzano stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 3,259,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

About Suzano

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Suzano will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

