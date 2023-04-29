Sweat Economy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $945,682.01 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $48.90 million and $945,682.01 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,464,250,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,797,310,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

