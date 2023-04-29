swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 0.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,464,000.

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,976. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

