swisspartners Advisors Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for 4.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 350,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.77.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

