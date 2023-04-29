swisspartners Advisors Ltd Trims Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up 1.4% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. 907,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,790. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

