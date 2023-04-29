Symbol One Day Volume Reaches $788,656.47 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $174.27 million and approximately $788,656.47 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

