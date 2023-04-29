Symrise (ETR:SY1) Shares Down 0.5%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €107.45 ($119.39) and last traded at €107.70 ($119.67). Approximately 299,687 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.20 ($120.22).

Symrise Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49.

About Symrise

(Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.