Synapse (SYN) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002833 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $149.22 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synapse has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

