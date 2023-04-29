Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 12th

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 171,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

