Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $437.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

