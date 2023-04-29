Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Down 0.7%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €44.72 ($49.69) and last traded at €45.12 ($50.13). 67,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.42 ($50.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($55.56) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($53.33) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Read More

