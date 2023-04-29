Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,197 shares of company stock worth $21,611,351. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.