TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
TC Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of TRP stock opened at C$56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.77.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.04 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3610895 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at TC Energy
In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
See Also
