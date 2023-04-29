TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 629 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.