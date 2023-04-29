TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 71.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 86.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.3 %

ALB opened at $185.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.88.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.