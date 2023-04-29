TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

