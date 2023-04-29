TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $104,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 256.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

