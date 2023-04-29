TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $54,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

