TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.95.

Shares of CHTR opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.27 by ($0.62). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

