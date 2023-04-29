TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VHT stock opened at $245.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.81.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

