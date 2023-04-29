TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NEM opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

