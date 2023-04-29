TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1,066.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $724.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $698.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.