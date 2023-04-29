TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 48.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,016,640 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

