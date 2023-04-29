TD Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,919,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,275,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $241.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

