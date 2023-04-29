TD Asset Management Inc Has $160.74 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,738,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $160,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

PBA opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

