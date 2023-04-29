TD Asset Management Inc Has $90.53 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $90,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $302,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.95 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

