TD Asset Management Inc Has $98.53 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,773 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $98,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $377.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.94 and its 200 day moving average is $345.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

