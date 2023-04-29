TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Humana worth $172,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $530.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.17. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

