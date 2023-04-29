TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 142,390 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $148,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 608,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,321,000 after buying an additional 564,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $180.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $180.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

