TD Asset Management Inc Sells 44,878 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $134,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

