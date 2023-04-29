TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,020,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.78% of Corebridge Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRBG opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

