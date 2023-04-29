Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 13,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 9,475,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,637,832. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.