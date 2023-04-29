Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7086 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Temenos Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

