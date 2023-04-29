Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $59.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,574. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.