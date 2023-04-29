Teradata (NYSE:TDC) & Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Critical Comparison

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail N/A N/A N/A Teradata 1.84% 28.46% 3.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snail and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $74.44 million 0.61 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Teradata $1.80 billion 2.21 $33.00 million $0.30 129.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Snail.

90.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Snail and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teradata 2 3 3 0 2.13

Snail presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 631.71%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $42.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snail is more favorable than Teradata.

Summary

Teradata beats Snail on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

