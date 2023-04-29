Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TBNK. StockNews.com downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

