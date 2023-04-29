Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

TBNK stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.53. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Stories

