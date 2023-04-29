Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $175.00 at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.