TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TFFP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 54,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

