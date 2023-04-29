The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lifted by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.0% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

SCHW stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,797,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,186,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

